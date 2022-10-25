Media outlets need to adapt to new challenges facing them – Trend's editor-in-chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. As the world is changing, media outlets need to get better at dealing with new challenges facing them, Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Trend reports.

In this regard, member agencies of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) need to stand ready to tackle problems and continue to hold events such as the 18th OANA General Assembly.

“The exchange of experience is of particular significance in the rapidly changing environment, when the difficulties faced by media are only increasing,” Aliyev said.

He also underscored the essence of developing business cooperation among OANA member agencies.

“For a new era, Asia-Pacific News Agencies must be capable of improving new financial resources for themselves, as the media world isn't only meant for reporting news and spreading information. Media is business, thus it should be able to cope with incoming challenges like any other business,” Aliyev added.