Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies concluded in Baku (PHOTO)

The 16th IEEE International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2022) took place.

AICT2022, co-hosted by ADA University (Azerbaijan), the George Washington University (US), and Politecnico di Torino (Italy), was supported by the Washington Center of ADA University and sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The three-day conference took place both in person and remotely.

The in-person event was held at the George Washington University in Washington, DC, and the final day of the event was hosted at the Washington Center of ADA University Foundation in Dupont Circle. The deans representing ADA University, the George Washington University, and Politecnico di Torino welcomed the event attendees.

Sencer Yeralan, Dean of ADA University's School of IT and Engineering, also delivered a presentation. At AICT2022, representatives of 40+ universities and research centers participated and presented their topics. The three-day conference was broken into eight sessions.

They covered a range of topics, including Data Science and Advanced Analytics, High-Performance Computing, Machine Learning, and other AI Techniques, Signal Processing, Emerging Trends and Technologies in ICT Applications, Communication, Network and Hardware, ICT in Education, Business Administration, Governance and Finance, and ICT in Medicine and Health Care.