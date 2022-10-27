Azerbaijani schoolgirls achieve remarkable victory at European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics

Great performance, girls!

The schoolgirls representing Azerbaijan demonstrated spectacular performance at the international competition held on October 16-23, 2022 in Antalya, Turkey. Joining the EGOI 2022 - the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics for the first time, Fidan Huseynova, the 11th grade student of Ganja City Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Fidan Garayeva, the 11th grade student of Baku city Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Similar in style to the International Olympiad in Informatics, the competition assigned the young participants to solve challenging tasks by designing Efficient Algorithms. Our schoolchildren take part in such olympiads with the support of "Azercell Telecom" LLC. The company attaches great importance and contributes to the development of girls as qualified professionals in the field of Information Technologies.

Azercell has been supporting the preparation process of schoolchildren for international competitions in Informatics in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2017. Over this period, our schoolchildren performed successfully in international olympiads of various scales, winning 40 medals, including 2 gold, 12 silver, and 26 bronze medals.