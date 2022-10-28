We continue to build a technological future!

Extension courses aligned with Olympiad program will be organized for Informatics teachers

Preparatory training courses in Informatics will be organized for teachers in the framework of the partnership between "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry of Science and Education. The project will allow teachers of general education institutions to understand the Olympiad program and improve their competence in this direction. The demand for these extension courses emerged as a result of the increasing success of our schoolchildren in informatics.

Taking into account the number of applications, it is planned to involve 30 teachers in trainings within 6 weeks under the pilot project. The deadline for registration is 29th of October 2022. Teachers who successfully pass the preliminary exam will be able to join the program. Lessons will be held online.

Please, enter the link below to get registered:

https://www.oxuyan.az/exams/informatika-fenni-uzre-olimpiadalara-hazirliq-muellimleri-telimlerine-secme-imtahani-btbdqv

Good luck to all participants!