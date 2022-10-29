Armenia many times set fire on some Azerbaijani lands during occupation - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Some places in Azerbaijani liberated lands were set fire by Armenia many times during the occupation, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on October 29.

According to Aliyev, about 60,000 hectares of forest land and non-forest areas were destroyed.

"Almost all living organisms died there. There are places which are planned to be fenced. An integral part of the 'Great Return' is the restoration of these territories, too," he said, noting that for this purpose, appropriate measures are being taken to restore the vegetation cover of the lands affected by fires.

He also noted that several appeals were made to international organizations on this issue.

"However, due to double standards, our requests remained unanswered," added the deputy minister.