Turkish travelers visit Agaly village of Zangilan district (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 31. The trip of 30 members of the Club of Turkish travelers to Karabakh and East Zangazur liberated from occupation continues. After the Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin Turkish travelers visited Agaly village of Zangilan district on October 31. The group is led by Salman Arinsh, president of the Turkish Travelers Club, which is ranked as one of the top 50 international travelers in the world according to Nomadmania's global rankings.

According to Trend's Karabakh bureau, travelers started their tour from the village of Agaly, Zangilan district. After Zangilan, the guests plan to go to the Khudafarin village of the Jabrayil district.

It should be noted that last year the leaders and well-known members of each of the 4 major world tourism networks (ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomanmania) visited Karabakh and East Zangazur with large delegations in total 4 times. During these trips, about 200 foreign travelers from almost 30 countries of the world learned firsthand about the brutality, destruction committed by the Armenians during the occupation, and large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated areas.