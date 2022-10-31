Azerbaijan's minister holds meetings with Organization of Turkic States' healthcare ministers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Turkish Medical World Congress is being held in Istanbul under the auspices of the Turkish Presidential Administration with the organizational support of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

As part of an international event, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev held bilateral meetings with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, Minister of Health of Türkiye Fahrettin Koca, Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Baatyrova and Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Behzod Musaev.

The sides discussed new prospects for the development and strengthening of healthcare ties and bilateral relations in the pharmaceutical industry.

The joint agreement of the leaders of the organization's member states on holding the annual Turkish Medical World Congress in October, which was adopted following the Eighth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States is a historic event for the healthcare system and the medical community of the countries. Congress intends to promote the development of healthcare cooperation worldwide. Furthermore, the international congress is a unique opportunity to create a platform that is of interest to all member states of the organization.