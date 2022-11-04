Qarabag FC to play in UEFA Conference League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijani football club "Qarabag" ceased participation in the UEFA Europa League, Trend reports.

Champion of Azerbaijan in the match of the sixth round of the group stage of the tournament hosted the German team "Freiburg".

he match played at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov ended with the score 1:1. Kvabena Ovusu scored for the champion of Azerbaijan. Nils Petersen scores for "Freiburg".

At the 62nd minute of the match, "Qarabag" football player Kevin Medina received a red card and was sent off.

In another match of the group, Olympiacos lost to the French club Nantes in Greece with a score of 0:2.