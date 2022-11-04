Measure of restraint chosen against Azerbaijan's former First Deputy Minister of Culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Former First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev has been brought to justice under the article 179.4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (embezzlement on an especially large scale), Trend reports referring to a source familiar with the matter.

During the operation of the State Security Service in the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev, Chief of the ministry's Protocol Department Kamil Rzayev, Chief of the ministry's Techincal Supply, Property Management Department Ilkin Nasibov and other officials were involved in the investigation.

A measure of restraint in the form of arrest for a period of four months was chosen against Ilkin Nasibov at the court of Sabail district of Baku on November 3,2022.