"Alliance" public association holds solemn event on occasion of Victory Day of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A solemn event was held on the occasion of Victory Day by "Alliance" Public Association of Veterans of Special Services of Azerbaijan "Alliance" at the Cultural Center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's State Security Service.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Mejlis) Elnur Allahverdiyev and members of the Association took part in the event.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Then the National Anthem was played.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Head of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, who declared the event open, presented the Honorary Chairman of the Union Colonel Shamil Suleymanov with the Certificate of Merit on the occasion of the second anniversary of Victory Day.

Then the floor was given to the members of the Union Hamlet Ismailov, Elshad Ismailov, Honorary Chairman of the Union Shamil Suleymanov and Milli Majlis deputy Elnur Allahverdiyev.

On the occasion of the Victory Day, the leadership of the State Security Service awarded members of the Union Azer Guliyev and Nigar Bakhtiyarova with the jubilee medal "Centenary of the State Security and Foreign Intelligence Service" and Etibar Babayev with the medal "For Distinguished Service" of the third degree.

Allahverdiyev was awarded "Mehdi Huseynzade" jubilee medal by the leaders of the Union and new members of the Union were given certificates.

At the end of the event a documentary film "Invisible Heroes - the State Security Service" was shown, telling about the operations carried out by the Security Service during the Second Karabakh War, the activities carried out to become victorious.

БАКУ /Trend/ - По случаю Дня Победы Общественным объединением ветеранов органов спецслужб Азербайджана "Альянс" в Культурном центре СГБ Азербайджана было проведено торжественное мероприятие.

Как сообщает в субботу Trend, в мероприятии приняли участие депутат Милли Меджлиса (парламент) Эльнур Аллахвердиев и члены Объединения.

Мероприятие началось с минуты молчания в память о шехидах, отдавших жизнь за суверенитет и территориальную целостность Родины. Затем прозвучал Государственный гимн.

Объявивший мероприятие открытым председатель Объединения Фахри Абасов от имени первого заместителя министра обороны Азербайджана - начальника Генерального штаба азербайджанской армии генерал-полковника Керима Велиева вручил почетному председателю Объединения полковнику Шамилю Сулейманову Почетную грамоту по случаю второй годовщины Дня Победы.

Затем слово было предоставлено членам Объединения Гамлету Исмаилову, Эльшаду Исмаилову, почетному председателю Объединения Шамилю Сулейманову и депутату Милли Меджлиса Эльнуру Аллахвердиеву.

По случаю Дня Победы руководством СГБ членам Объединения Азеру Гулиеву, Нигяр Бахтияровой была вручена юбилейная медаль "100-летие органов государственной безопасности и внешней разведки", Этибару Бабаеву - медаль "За безупречную службу" III степени.

Руководством Объединения депутату Милли Меджлиса Эльнуру Аллахвердиеву была вручена юбилейная медаль "Мехти Гусейнзаде", новым членам Объединения вручены удостоверения.

В завершение мероприятия был показан документальный фильм "Невидимые герои - СГБ", рассказывающий об операциях, проведенных СГБ в ходе 44-дневной Отечественной войны, деятельности, осуществленной для обретения Победы.

(Перевод: Фидан Мустафаева)

Zəfər Günü münasibətilə "Alyans" Azərbaycan Xüsusi Xidmət Orqanları Veteranlarının İctimai Birliyi tərəfindən təntənəli tədbir keçirilib

Bakı. Trend: