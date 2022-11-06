Young athlete talks on achieving high results in trampoline gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. I dream to achieve high results in trampoline gymnastics, a participant in the 6th championship of Baku on trampoline, a young athlete Samira Huseynova, representing the club "Ojag Sport Club" told Trend.

"Of course I want to become a champion. I like watching the performances of the national team members - Magsud Makhsudov and Seljan Makhsudova, they perform their programs wonderfully. I think if I train a lot in the future I can achieve the same results," she said.

According Huseynova, from an early age she dreamed of doing trampoline gymnastics.

"I've been involved in the sport since I was four years old, trampoline has an important place in my life. I am very grateful to my coach, who teaches me a lot. Before that I took part in competitions held in the country, but by the end of this month international competitions in Bulgaria are waiting for me. I hope that I will show there a good result, "she added.

The competition of the 6th championship of Baku on trampoline. A total of 55 boys and 46 girls, representing "Ojag Sport Club" and Baku Gymnastics School are taking part in the competition.

Gymnasts compete in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2015), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2009).