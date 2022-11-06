Baku to hold march on occasion of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A march on the occasion of Victory Day is planned on November 8 from 08:00 am to 13:00 pm, accompanied by a military band, along the route through various streets and avenues of Baku, Chief Inspector of the State Traffic Police Department of Baku city Police Major Araz Askerli said, Trend reports.

It was noted that certain routes are planned for the events:

"The first route is in the direction of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Bulbul Avenue, Nizami Cinema Center, Neftchilar Avenue, Azadlig Square, the second route is in the direction of the Alley of Martyrs, the Flame Towers complex, the Icherisheher metro station, Istiglaliet Street, Azneft circle, the monument Bahram Guru and the third route - in the direction of Huseyn Javid Park, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Parliament Avenue, Alley of Martyrs".

Addressing the traffic participants, Askerli said that the roads will be closed at the indicated hours.