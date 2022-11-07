Azerbaijani health minister honors memory of medical workers who died in Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. On the eve of the second anniversary of the Great Victory, the Minister of Healthcare, Teymur Musayev, and the members of the ministry board visited the graves of martyrs of the second Karabakh war in the second Alley of Honor, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The Victory Day of the 44-day second Karabakh war is celebrated in Azerbaijan on November 8th. The Karabakh Victory is the victory that was written in gold letters in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan. The victory was achieved through the efforts of the state’s army, led by Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. An end has been put to the 30-year Armenian occupation and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored.

During the visit, the memory of doctors and medical workers who died for the sake of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored, flowers were laid on the graves, and prayers for the repose of their souls were offered.

During the 44-day war, 44 medical employees died: 11 doctors, 7 paramedics, and 26 medical instructors. A total of 159 military medical staff were injured.