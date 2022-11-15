Azerbaijan establishes employment map

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. An employment map has been created in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Mustafa Abbasbayli said at the Baku CEO Summit event on November 15, Trend reports.

According to him, this map contains regional, demographic, and other data.

"This will help to monitor some essential factors, as the population growth, number of jobs, gender gap in employment, number of schoolchildren and students, which will further assist in identifying the need to build schools, universities, new jobs in a particular district of the country," Abbasbayli said.