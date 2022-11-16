Azerbaijani ministry talks Microsoft halting operations in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Regarding the information about the termination of Microsoft's activities in Azerbaijan, each company decides its own strategy and scope of its activities, told Trend the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

"Meanwhile, it should be mentioned that this does not mean the end of the existing collaboration between the company and the Azerbaijani government. Through its partners, the company continues to collaborate with government agencies and private companies in Azerbaijan," said in a statement.

Previously, the President of the "Azerbaijan Internet Forum", Osman Gunduz, stated that the Microsoft company is closing its office in Azerbaijan. He said that the head of the office and the majority of its employees suspended their activity.