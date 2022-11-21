Azerbaijan eyes returning another group of families to liberated Aghali

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Another group of families is planning to be returned to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghali village in December 2022, the Azerbaijani President’s special representative in the Zangilan district of East Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev said on November 21, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark during his speech at the international conference on ‘Innovative approach to the development of cities and villages: smart cities and villages’ being held in Baku.

He noted that out of 200 houses planned to be built in Aghali village, 87 have been commissioned, and 113 are under construction and repair.