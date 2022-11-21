Majority of Azerbaijan's Aghaly residents employed - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The majority of Zangilan's Aghaly village residents are employed, Trend reports referring to the officer of the Special Representative of the President in Zangilan district, Agil Gurbanov.

As he stated during the first panel session on "Digitalization of Public Services and Sustainable Living", government agencies arrange profile training and seminars for the village residents.

"Residents work in a wide range of industries, including banking, agriculture, and technology, as well as at Zangilan's international airport," Gurbanov explained.

He stated that the village school is equipped with cutting-edge technology and that there is a single center for public services.

"We intend to broaden the range of services in order to achieve more efficient servicing and a more comfortable living environment for the village residents," he said.