Training for First 'Ojag' International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup being held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A test training is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on the eve of the First ‘Ojag’ International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, Trend reports on November 23.

On November 25 through 27, 2022, ‘Ojag Sport’ club will hold the First ‘Ojag’ International Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics. Representatives of 13 countries are scheduled to participateş

Gymnasts born in 2007-2016 will take part in the competition. They will perform both in the individual programs and in group exercises.