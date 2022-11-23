Young athlete talks dreams of winning awards at Int'l “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Young athlete of the Ojaq Sports Club Gulluzar Sharifova told Trend about her dream to win awards at the I International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics, which is to be held in Baku on November 25-27.

On November 19-20, at the II New Look Cup International 2022 in Tbilisi, Sharifova won three awards – 'gold' for the hoop composition and two bronze medals in all-around and exercise without apparatus.

"I've been doing rhythmic gymnastics for five years and have participated in numerous competitions, including the II New Look Cup International 2022 in Georgia. The training was a bit difficult, but I am glad to perform well in spite of all my worry and have won three awards, including gold, "the young athlete said.

Sharifova added that she was looking forward to the I International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

“Now I'm preparing for the Cup and carefully listening to all the instructions of the coach. Hopefully, I will win the Cup awards,” said the nine-year-old athlete.