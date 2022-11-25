Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani gymnasts win awards at World Competition in Bulgaria

Society Materials 25 November 2022 00:22 (UTC +04:00)
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. On November 24, Azerbaijani gymnasts Tofig Aliyev and Magsud Makhsudov won awards at the World Competition among age groups in trampolining and tumbling, that takes place in Sofia (Bulgaria) on November 23-26, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Tofig Aliyev, who performed in acrobatic jumps, won a silver medal among gymnasts in the age category of 17-21 years.

Magsud Mahsudov won bronze in trampolining in the age category of 15-16 years.

On November 23, during the competition, Azerbaijani gymnast Ali Niftaliyev won "silver" in the program of trampoline jumping in the age category of 13-14 years, and Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Farhad Mustafayev, who performed in the program of synchronized trampoline jumping in the age category of 11-12 years, won "bronze".

