Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A total of 440 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 72 citizens, the second dose – 58 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 171 citizens. As many as 25 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,387 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,537 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,784 people – the second dose, 3,391,214 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,852 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.