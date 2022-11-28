New chairman of board of Azerbaijan's AZERTAC State News Agency - dossier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Vugar Aliyev as Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) on November 28, Trend reports

Vugar Aliyev was born in 1980 in Baku and graduated from the Azerbaijan University of Languages. Then he graduated from the Moscow State Linguistic University with a degree in journalism.

Initially, he worked as a translator in the English department of AZERTAC, and then he was a responsible employee of the agency’s policy department.

Until his last appointment, Vugar Aliyev held a responsible position in the Presidential Administration.

He’s married and has three children.