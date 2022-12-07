Azerbaijani State Service opens cases against Aztelecom, Baku Telephone Communications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijani State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market continues its activities to prevent cases of unfair competition, Trend reports on December 7 via the service.

In order to establish the compliance of the increase in prices for tariffs for the services of Aztelecom and Baku Telephone Communications LLCs with the requirements of the antimonopoly legislation, an investigation was carried out.

In connection with these companies the service also received appeals from private internet providers, which noted that the increase in tariffs have a negative impact on their activities.

Following the investigation, cases were opened against the companies on signs of price manipulation to gain additional market advantages.