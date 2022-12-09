Azerbaijan to continue social support for vulnerable groups - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan will continue social support for vulnerable groups of the population, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 9, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, the state budget for 2023 is 67 percent (15.2 billion manat or $8.9 billion) socially oriented.

This budget has been put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.

According to the amendments made in the initial variant of the bill, both revenues and expenses of the state budget of Azerbaijan for next year will increase by 53 million manat ($31.18 million), respectively. The revenues will make up 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), including 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) for centralized revenues, and expenses – 33.35 billion manat ($19.62 billion).

Local revenues were approved in the amount of 756.98 million manat ($445.2 million), centralized expenses – 32.58 billion manat ($19.17 billion), and local expenses - 769.28 million manat ($452.5 million).