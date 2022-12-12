Azerbaijan's public honors memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. December 12 is the Memorial Day of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and other state, and government officials, as well as military servicemen, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps and the public, expressed deep respect for the memory of the Great Leader, the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Also, the memory of the national leader's wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored, and flowers were put at her grave.

The visit by members of the public to the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev continues.