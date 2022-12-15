EU aims to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of education - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The EU aims to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of education, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said on December 15 during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Michalko, this year, the EU and Azerbaijan not only scaled up cooperation in the economic and trade fields, but also made progress in education sector.

He noted that the EU aims to further strengthen partnership with Azerbaijan in this field, including science and research.

"About 25 Azerbaijani universities are involved in the Erasmus + program. More and more students from the EU come to Azerbaijan to study under the program," the diplomat said.

From 2014 through 2020, more than 1,200 students from the EU studied at Azerbaijani universities, he said.