Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Chairman of Azerbaijan's ASAN Service talks its benefits

Society Materials 15 December 2022 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Azerbaijan's ASAN Service talks its benefits

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The success of Azerbaijan's ASAN Service is related to the accessibility and efficiency of its services, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev.

Mehdiyev made the remark during the international forum, "The Path to Advanced Governance: Towards Sustainable and Innovative Public Services."

He noted that one of the purposes of the ASAN Service was to reduce bureaucracy.

"We share our experience with other countries. A special index has been developed to assess the quality of our work, which gives us the opportunity to improve our services," said Mehdiyev.

Latest

Latest

Read more