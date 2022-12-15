Chairman of Azerbaijan's ASAN Service talks its benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The success of Azerbaijan's ASAN Service is related to the accessibility and efficiency of its services, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev.

Mehdiyev made the remark during the international forum, "The Path to Advanced Governance: Towards Sustainable and Innovative Public Services."

He noted that one of the purposes of the ASAN Service was to reduce bureaucracy.

"We share our experience with other countries. A special index has been developed to assess the quality of our work, which gives us the opportunity to improve our services," said Mehdiyev.