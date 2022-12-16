Azerbaijan to develop 'smart city' concept for Sumgayit city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The 'smart city' concept for the Sumgayit city will be developed in Azerbaijan, Acting Chairman at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Inara Valiyeva said at a press conference on December 16, Trend reports.

According to her, the country will commence working on the pilot project in the first quarter of 2023.

The 'smart city' concept is scheduled to be implemented in three directions. These are decisions related to parking, Wi-Fi, and public transport," Valiyeva said.