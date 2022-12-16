Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan unveils number of public agencies integrated into Gov't Cloud project for 2022 (UPDATE)

Society Materials 16 December 2022 15:29 (UTC +04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 14:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A total of 26 public agencies were integrated into the Government Cloud (G-Cloud) in Azerbaijan in 2022, Acting Chairman at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Inara Valiyeva said at a press conference on December 16, Trend reports.

The Government Cloud project is a major project that includes reducing costs in public administration and increasing coordination between government agencies through the effective integration of government information systems into a unified platform.

"It's scheduled to integrate 22 more public agencies into the Government Cloud in 2023," she said.

