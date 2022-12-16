Over hundred athletes participate in Joint Baku Championship in Artistic, Acrobatic Gymnastics – AGF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. More than 100 athletes participate in the 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories in Azerbaijan, Regional Manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Surkhay Garayev told Trend on December 16.

"Competitions take place within one day. Gymnasts from the Balakan and Barda districts participate in this open joint championship, along with the capital's clubs. Various gymnastics classes operate in 29 districts of Azerbaijan," he stressed.

According to Garayev, taking part in competitions is of great importance for young gymnasts.

"Sports events and competitions held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation aim to increase the popularity of gymnastics, encourage athletes to achieve high results, as well as build professional gymnasts," he added.

The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories are being held at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on December 16.