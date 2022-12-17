Baku City Circuit shares preliminary results of ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The preliminary results of ticket sales for the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been announced, Trend reports on December 17 via the Baku City Circuit (BCC) operating company.

According to the company, early ticket sales for the event started on December 15, 2022, and to date, the ticket sales figures have reached a record high for the past six seasons, twice the level of last year.

A UK citizen has bought the first tickets to the prestigious sporting event, which will be held from April 28 through April 30 next year in the capital of Azerbaijan for the 7th time. According to the current result, the fans represent 23 different countries. The top three are the UK, Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Fans wishing to acquire tickets going on sale can enjoy special discounts of 20 percent for the early sale which will last until January 15, 2023. During the traditional ‘early bird’ [early sale] campaign, the prices of tickets for standing places will range between 40 manat ($23.5) and 120 manat ($70.6), grandstand tickets - from 160 manat ($94.1) to 690 manat ($405.8), and junior tickets - from 110 manat ($64.7) to 480 manat ($282.3).

The tickets are available on the BCC’s official website (www.bakucitycircuit.com) and at local ticket sales points across the city - 28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Kiosk 1 (New Azerbaijan Cinema), Kiosk 2 (Nizami Street), ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] centers No 1, 2, 3 and 4, and ASAN Sumgayit.