Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan's Shahdag revealed

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, December 18. The hotels of the Shahdag recreation center can accommodate a total of 1,200 people. On weekends, the center receives 8,000 tourists, Director of the Shahdag tourist center Rustam Najafov said today at a presentation ceremony dedicated to the development potential of winter tourism in Azerbaijan and the preparation of the Shahdag tourist center for the winter season, Trend reports.

According to Najafov, even on weekdays, the recreation center is visited by many people.

"Local and foreign tourists show great interest in winter tourism. All conditions for this are created in the Shahdag tourist center," the director noted.