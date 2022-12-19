Memory of Azerbaijani special forces officer honored (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Cultural Center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan hosted an event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the birth of Colonel-Lieutenant of the Special Operations Structure Elshad Guliyev, who heroically died during the anti-terrorist operation conducted on April 6, 2012 in Ganja, Trend reports citing the State Security Service.

The event, along with members of the hero's family, was attended by employees of the State Security Service, veterans of the security agencies, cadets of the State Security Service Academy of Azerbaijan named after Heydar Aliyev, and soldiers of the military unit of the State Security Service.

It was emphasized that the relevant orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, awarding Elshad Guliyev medals "For Bravery", "For the Motherland" and the "Azerbaijani Flag Order" (posthumously) are a vivid manifestation of the high appreciation of his merits at the state level.

Then the participants of the event watched the documentary film about the life and work of Elshad Guliyev. The film was shot by the Trend News Agency with the support of the State Security Service.

In conclusion, the guests were presented with an art program prepared by the cultural center of the State Security Service.