Turkish specialists actively involved in archaeological excavations in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ministry (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Kerimov met with Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Ahmet Misbah Demircan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on December 20, Trend reports via the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Anar Kerimov, warmly welcoming the guest, noted the importance of the days of Turkish cinema held in Azerbaijan. He said that films were met with great interest. The minister also mentioned that the tradition of such projects and festivals is going to contribute to the further deepening of cultural ties between the two states.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the holding of the 2nd meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Commission on Culture in Baku on December 19 as well as with the important discussions related to cooperation in various fields of culture.

Demircan, in turn, said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Commission on Culture is of great importance in the cultural cooperation between the two countries. He suggested holding meetings of the commission twice a year and noted that an intensive exchange of views on specific areas could contribute to a more dynamic development of cooperation.

During the meeting, the matters of cooperation within the joint commission on museums, libraries, and cultural heritage and its perseverance and promotion were discussed. Anar Kerimov noted that Azerbaijan needs the Turkish experience in the restoration of monuments of history and culture destroyed by Armenians on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. It would be beneficial for people working in this field to have joint training with specialists from the fraternal country.

Kerimov noted, that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with Türkiye on the matters of restoration and preservation of museum exhibits as well as the export and import of cultural heritage objects, and the tools for regulating this process.

The issues of the development of the creative sphere in Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting, and an exchange of views on the development of cultural tourism took place.

Anar Kerimov noted that Turkish specialists are currently involved in archaeological excavations carried out on the liberated territories, as well as in Azerbaijan's other regions. He said that although there are enough specialists in this field in Azerbaijan, there is a shortage of relevant laboratories. He noted that there are 10 laboratories in Türkiye dedicated to this field. While determining the results of research conducted in the country's regions, Azerbaijan employs the capabilities of fraternal Türkiye.

Speaking about the "Dede Korkut" film festival of the Turkic world, Anar Kerimov noted with satisfaction the youth's interest in the festival. He said that this festival is a wonderful project in terms of promoting the cinema of the Turkic world.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan also highly appreciated the festival and suggested creating the "Dede Korkut Film Academy" in the future. He noted that the screening of films in the Turkic states will be carried out on a single platform. Demircan also raised the issue of opening a film school covering the countries and peoples of the Turkic world and stressed the importance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye being the main initiators of this project.

Then the meeting continued with the discussion of other issues of mutual interest.