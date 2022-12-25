Azerbaijan's social support measures cover over hundred citizens – ministry (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:42 December 24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Major social support measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population covered 121,000 people and provided 260,000 services, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, 102,000 people received 114,000 social benefits, while 16,700 - a one-time payment, and 2,800 - insurance payments. Pensions and benefits have been increased by an average of 60 percent.

A total of 36,000 social and psychological support and rehabilitation services were provided to 11,000 people. Meanwhile, 1,766 people were provided with 30,000 rehabilitation means, 379 people - with 394 high-tech prosthesis of the latest generation.

As many as 16,400 people were attracted to active employment, including 9,400 to self-employment programs. Services were provided to about 70,000 people in the single coordination centers.