Azerbaijani minister talks work on planning resettlement of schools of former IDPs(UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 13:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Work is underway to plan the resettlement of secondary schools of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Azerbaijan, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said on December 24, Trend reports.

Amrullayev made the remark at a conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He mentioned that certain planned works in this direction are already underway.