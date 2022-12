BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijan has confirmed 72 new coronavirus cases, 104 recoveries, and 4 death case over the past 24 hours, Trend reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825 893 with 815 323 recoveries and 10 006 deaths.

Treatment of 564 others is underway. A total of 7 418 494 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.