Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A total of 365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 158 citizens, the second dose – 79 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 110 citizens. As many as 18 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,930,256 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,462 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,464 people – the second dose, 3,394,416 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264 553 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.