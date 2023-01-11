Azerbaijan talks about studies of water samples from liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. More than 5,000 studies of water samples taken from the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were carried out in 2022, Azersu OJSC told Trend.

According to the company, one of its priorities is to control the quality of drinking water supplied to consumers.

The company said that last year, according to the schedule agreed with the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, 67,882 water samples were taken from 3,723 points - reservoirs, water supply networks, pumping stations, and other facilities.

"Besides, on the basis of a schedule agreed with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, 12,102 samples of wastewater from industrial enterprises, urban collectors, and networks were studied.

At present, the central laboratory of Azersu OJSC is conducting research on 53 parameters of drinking water samples and 59 parameters of wastewater samples.

In 2022, laboratories for wastewater treatment plants were launched in Pirshaghi, Siyazan, Aghsu, Goychay, Jalilabad, Zagatala, Goygol, Aghstafa, Tovuz, Goranboy, and Tartar.

The Central Laboratory of Azersu OJSC was launched on September 16, 2013. A year later, the laboratory, internationally accredited by the Latvian State Accreditation Agency (LATAK), has participated in various competency testing programs over the past period.