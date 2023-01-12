Azerbaijan to put into operation new educational institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. It is planned to put into operation 27 new education institutions in 2023 in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Head of the Capital Construction and Supply Department of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Farhan Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that a total of 31 educational institutions were put into operation in 2022.

"A total of 26 of them were newly constructed, while 5 were overhauled. There were professional schools, boarding schools, and extracurricular institutions," said Aliyev.

He mentioned that a total of 30 modular schools were also built.