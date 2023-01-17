Azerbaijan successfully carried out research on population dynamics and its impact on pension system - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Serious research has been carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of population dynamics and its impact on the pension system up to 2050, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev during the opening ceremony of the EU's 'Support to Pension Reforms in Azerbaijan - Phase 2' twinning project, Trend reports.

He noted that the dynamics of the ratio of the population by age, gender, and employment up to 2050 have been determined in the country.

"Since this is a pension insurance system, one of the main goals of this concept is to preserve future stability," the minister said.