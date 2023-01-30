Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses letter to head of General Inspection Organization of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has sent an official letter to the Head of the General Inspection Organization of Iran, Zabihullah Khodaeian, Trend reports via the office of the Ombudsman.

In the letter, Sabina Aliyeva strongly condemned the terrorist attack committed against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on January 27, 2023, and brought to attention the violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, 1973.

The Azerbaijani Ombudsman called on the human rights organization of Iran to take the necessary and urgent measures within its powers to bring to justice the persons who organized and participated in the commission of this treacherous attack as soon as possible.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.