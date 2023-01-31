Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku to host "Opera and Fashion. Sultan Couture 20" concert program-exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku will present the capital's residents and guests with the "Opera and Fashion. Sultan Couture 20" concert program and exhibition on International Women's Day (March 8), Trend reports.

Opera and fashion have always been closely intertwined. Opera divas took the stage in the most beautiful outfit and jewelry. Opera costumes come into fashion, or fashion constantly penetrates the opera stage. Spectators have always watched with interest the joint stage performances of fashion houses with famous opera productions.

The concert will feature renowned opera singers – laureate of international competitions Yana Melikayeva (mezzo-soprano), soloist of the Moscow Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Academic Music Theater Anastasiya Chernovolos (soprano), soloist of St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theater Yulia Suleymanova (soprano), Yekaterina Sannikova (soprano), and soloist of the "Helikon-Opera" Moscow Music Theater Elnara Mammadova (soprano).

Artists will perform the most famous works of composers from Azerbaijan and other countries, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli under the direction of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Another particular moment of the evening will be the appearance of opera singers dressed in costumes by fashion designer Orkhan Sultan specifically for the Baku concert. During the concert in the Auditorium Hall, 16 items of clothing belonging to the brand "SULTAN COUTURE & Co", which celebrates its 20th anniversary, will be presented. The singers who will take the stage will also present Bvlgari jewelry.

Thus, the audience will have a chance to watch both beautiful vocal interpretations, a rich repertoire, and a collection of a famous jewelry brand with eye-catching stage costumes.

On the same day, an exhibition providing information about the first Azerbaijani opera singers will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Female performers took a special place in the Azerbaijani Opera, which dates back to 1908. For the first time in the Muslim East, female performers entered the theatrical stage of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will give information about the first female opera performers Fatma Mukhtarova, Shovkat Mammadova, Gulhar Hasanova, Sonya Aslanova, Sonya Mustafayeva, the first female composer, writers of the first opera in the East – Shafiga Akhundova.

Photographs from the "Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Nargiz" by Muslim Magomayev, "Khosrov and Shirin" by Niyazi, "Maiden Tower" by Afrasiyab Badalbayli, "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi, "Shahsanam" by Reinhold Gliere, "Carmen" by Georges Bizet will also be exhibited.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see two historical costumes – the costume of Hagigat Rzayeva as Leyla from the opera "Leyli and Majnun" and the costume of Nazakat Mammadova as Solmaz from the opera "Fiery Bride".

Another section of the exhibition will present the works (clothes) of Orkhan Sultan created by him 20 years.

