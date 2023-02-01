Azerbaijan confirms 39 more COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan has detected 39 new COVID-19 cases, 44 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,983 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,698 of them have recovered, and 10,087 people have died. Currently, 198 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,489,399 tests have been conducted so far.