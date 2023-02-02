Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's State Agency implements projects for youth employment (PHOTO)

Society Materials 2 February 2023 16:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. One of the goals of the employment activities of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan is to support the employment of young people and their access to small businesses, Trend reports via the ministry.

As part of the work in this direction, last year the agency provided affordable jobs for 16,000 young accountants. In addition, with the support of the state self-employment program, 2,500 young people created their own small businesses.

