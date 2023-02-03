Azerbaijani Army holding classes of new training period (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Azerbaijani Army holds theoretical classes of the new training period in types of troops, Army Corps, formations, military units, as well as special educational institutions, in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the training classes, Azerbaijani servicemen are briefed on their duties and tasks, the features of weapons and equipment, as well as the rules for their effective use, and safety regulations.

The Ministry of Defense will conduct inspections of the military units' combat readiness to maintain the troops’ high-level combat readiness during the new training period. After being put on alert, the units will withdraw from the points of permanent deployment and move to the training centers and combined arms ranges.

The national army keeps holding events to mark the start of a new training period. At one such meeting, the event speakers emphasized that the primary attention in the current training period will be paid to increasing efficiency in the management of troops by the extensive use of advanced methods and high technologies, organizing interoperability between units, further improving servicemen’s professionalism and practical skills, in order to maintain high-level combat readiness of the troops.