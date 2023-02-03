Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghaly village participate in employment programs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Work continues to support the employment of residents of Aghaly village in the Zangilan region of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

According to the ministry, more than 100 residents of Aghaly village, who were the first participants of the 'Great Return' program, participated in active employment programs of the State Employment Agency under the ministry.

Of these, 69 people were employed with the support of the Agency. Currently, work is underway to provide employment for another group of residents. Also, small farms have been created in the village for 10 residents, and as part of the self-employment program, they have been provided with the necessary equipment and materials.

As many as 21 residents were involved in professional training programs that meet the demands of the modern labor market.

The program "Financing of Salaries of Employees Together with Employers", aimed at supporting both the unemployed and employers, is also being implemented in the village of Aghaly. A group of villagers is involved in this program, and part of their wages will be financed by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Earlier, it was noted that Business Support Center was launched in the Aghaly village of the Zangilan district to render services for small and medium enterprises based on public-private partnerships.

On Nov. 16, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev approved the First State Program on ‘Great Return’. The program contains many important points related to the rapid development of the lands liberated from occupation and their sustainable settlement.