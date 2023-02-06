Azerbaijan's Seismic Service addresses population after fatal Türkiye quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. After a 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, a number of citizens are afraid that the earthquake that occurred in Türkiye may also hit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Gurban Yetirmishli, Head of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center, the place where the earthquake was recorded is quite far from Azerbaijan, therefore it cannot affect the seismic centers in in Azerbaijan.

"The strong earthquake that occurred in Türkiye had no effect on Azerbaijan. The tectonic processes that have occurred there, and the deep faults have nothing to do with Azerbaijan. The population has no reason to worry. Numerous tremors are recorded daily in our country. This is a natural process. But most of the tremors are not felt. Strong earthquakes are not expected in Azerbaijan," he said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.