Azerbaijan's Chief of General Staff inspects progress of intensive combat training of military units (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev, visited military units and inspected the progress of classes on intensive combat training in the new training period, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the command staff issued reports on how the classes were set up and run. The military personnel's individual abilities and tactical-special training are being improved at the classes, which are being held in line with a plan that takes into account how current battles are conducted.

Instructing the relevant officers on the tasks given to the Azerbaijan Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Defense Minister's instructions on maintaining combat capability of the units at a high level, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, highly values the retaliatory actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units during the suppression of the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces.

In conclusion, a group of servicemen who had excelled in their military service was presented with valuable gifts.