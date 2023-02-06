Schools closed in earthquake-hit Türkiye

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 6 February 2023 13:22 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Schools are closed in the disaster zone in Türkiye, Trend reports referring to Turkish Minister of Education Mahmut Ozer.

"Starting today, we are taking a two-week break from training in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Adiyaman and Malatya," he said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

